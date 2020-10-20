SATURDAY

Curbside/Take-out baked bean supper, featuring two types of home baked beans, (small white and kidney), American Chop Suey, hot dogs, rolls, cole slaw and topped off with a slice of homemade pie. 4:30-6 p.m. First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. Social distancing and mask wearing will be in effect. $8 adults, $5 children, exact change is required. Please note there will be no indoor dining and no restrooms available. There will be limited seating outdoors weather permitting. Please call Carol at 967-3076 to reserve meals in advance.

