Click this link to join the event for free on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
Presenting an impressive “professional brand” makes you more competitive and is essential to securing the best employment opportunity. In this session, Barbara will detail the three essential “must do’s” for a job search for those over 50 and also address participants’ particular questions.
David Lee is a career and job interview coach at Heart at Work Associates. He especially enjoys working with young professionals wanting to find a job that makes the most of their skills and interests, and a career direction that they find soul-satisfying. Contact him at [email protected].
