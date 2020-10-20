Virtual Job Fair

Tuesday, October 27

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Looking for a job? Want to learn more about a prospective employer?

Schedule a time for a one-on-one conversation with recruiters at our virtual job fair.



Here’s how it works:

• Browse through the employers you’re interested in to see the jobs they have available

• Schedule a 10-minute time slot to speak with someone (you can meet with as many employers as you like). You’ll be sent a confirmation email with the link to join the event

• On Tuesday, log in just for your meeting(s) or stay for some prospective career programming