Nichols Portland
- Get more info
- Schedule an interview
Hiring Machine Operators, Maintenance Electricians, Quality Techs, Tool & Gage Techs
Tuesday, October 27
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Looking for a job? Want to learn more about a prospective employer?
Schedule a time for a one-on-one conversation with recruiters at our virtual job fair.
Here’s how it works:
• Browse through the employers you’re interested in to see the jobs they have available
• Schedule a 10-minute time slot to speak with someone (you can meet with as many employers as you like). You’ll be sent a confirmation email with the link to join the event
• On Tuesday, log in just for your meeting(s) or stay for some prospective career programming
Hiring Direct Support Professionals in York & Cumberland counties, Auburn & Augusta
Provides behavioral health & education services for children, adults & families