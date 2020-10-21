Start a Career at Spectrum

Climb the ladder with Spectrum.

Location: 364 Maine Mall Road South Portland, ME 04106

Phone: 888-406-7063

For more info, visit their website.

The Field Technician role is at the very core of Spectrum’s mission.

Our Field Techs make it possible for us to connect our 30-million customers to entertainment, information, and each other.

Full-Time Positions Available

Healthcare, PTO, life & disability insurance, a company provided vehicle, an apprenticeship program and more.

