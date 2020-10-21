Start a Career at Bath Iron Works
Be part of the legacy at BIW.
Location: 700 Washington Street, Bath, ME 04530
Phone: 207-442-4506
For more info, visit their website.
Bath Iron Works is the leader in surface ship design and construction with a reputation for innovation and quality that sets the standards for the industry.
From Engineers to Designers, Operators, Project Managers to Financial Analysts, everyone plays a critical role in our success. Check out our current opportunities at biwcareers.com.
