Presenting an impressive “professional brand” makes you more competitive and is essential to securing the best employment opportunity. In this session, Barbara will detail the three essential “must do’s” for a job search for those over 50 and also address participants’ particular questions.

Barbara Babkirk is a Master Career Counselor and principal at Heart At Work Associates, a career counseling and outplacement firm in Portland that assists with work transitions. Barbara’s specialty is working with 50+ professionals who are exploring their next chapter. Contact her at: [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous