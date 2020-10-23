PORTLAND – Mark Lee Ingraham, 51, of Portland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Maine Medical Center.

Mark was born on April 21, 1969, in Portland, Maine, the only child of Malcolm Eugene Ingraham and Judith Diane Lee Ingraham. Though Mark grew up in Kennebunk, he often recalled the year he spent with his parents in their hometown of Houlton. Mark met his wife and life partner, Sonya Artinyan shortly after his mother’s death. He quickly integrated into her large extended family, becoming an instant big brother to Sonya’s sisters.

Mark cherished his family and friends, and never met a stranger. He had a tender touch with animals and enjoyed watching wildlife. He especially treasured rescue stories, and spent his days caring for his rescue dogs, Molly, Coco and Paddington. Mark was a passionate reader and enjoyed spending his time on adventures with friends and family, creatively exploring the world through computer and tabletop gaming.

Though Mark faced many health challenges, his downturn was sudden and not foreseen. Through it all, Mark kept a positive attitude, showed kindness, thankfulness, and supported those close to him as best as he could.

Mark is survived by his wife, Sonya, his espoused sisters, Tanya Davis (Chris), Tara Guay (Roger), Sara Artinyan (Ric Roy) and Kayla Christy (Shane), as well nieces, Isabella Davis, Zoe and Evelyn Christy, and nephews Alexander Davis, Joseph and Peter Roy. He will be missed by his in-laws, Arman and Jeanne Artinyan. Mark leaves behind many friendships that lasted for decades and considered his close friends his brothers, namely JonEthan Lachance, Patrick Woolsey, Jason Olivier, Michael Letendre, Don Sparks and Ross Newcomb.

Visiting Hours are from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. In person attendance is limited and will require masks. Please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com to attend the visiting hours and service virtually or to send condolences online. A Funeral Service will be held after the calling hours at 11 a.m., followed by a burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Old Dogs New Digs, a rescue organization started in Maine for older dogs, through http://www.olddogsnewdigs.com.

Guest Book