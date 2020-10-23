DURHAM – Linda-Lee Johnson, 80, of Durham, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Ledgeview Assisted Living, Cumberland Foreside. Linda was born in Winthrop, Maine on May 28, 1940, to Joyce Brown Hicks and Herbert Jordan Hicks. She had seven siblings.

Linda was married to Robert Leroy Johnson, who predeceased her in 2016. A marriage of almost 60 years, they met when Linda was in high school. Bob, who was four years older, fell in love pretty quickly and in 1957 when she was 17-years-old, they married. Three children followed over the next 12 years and Linda was happy. She loved being a mother and running a household. As a mom, she found a unique balance in providing love and support to her children, all the while commanding attention to rules and respect for others. Linda and Bob had a strong bond and she missed him these last four years. In her last days, with her daughter by her side, she was asked whom she would like to see, she answered: “my husband”. She is with him now.

Linda was Grammie to her four grandchildren whom she loved and admired: Justin Vosmus (deceased), Kristen Chabot of Colorado, Joseph Chase of Sabattus, and Timothy Johnson of Durham; and 17 great-grandchildren, who can tell some funny and loving stories of their time spent with “GG”!

Although Linda’s proudest accomplishments were seeing her children and grandchildren through school and instilling in them a strong work ethic, she did work in shoe factories in Lewiston and Auburn in her younger days. And proudly, for more then 20 years, Linda worked along with her husband at LL Bean in Freeport, Maine. In retirement, many wonderful mornings were spent having coffee at the Freeport McDonald’s with fellow LL Bean retirees. They were very important to both Linda and Bob.

The last three and a half years, Linda resided at Ledgeview Assisted Living in Cumberland Foreside, Maine. Linda enjoyed and respected the staff and owners. They became her family as the Covid-19 pandemic came to Maine. Linda was best known at Ledgeview for her honesty, humor, and BINGO Winnings. Linda’s family wants to thank each and every person at Ledgeview for their love and wonderful care. They would also like to thank Dr. Richard Marino, her geriatrician. He was readily available and provided high quality, professional care that really eased her suffering during the last chapter of her life.

Linda was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Joyce and Harold Wilbur Sr., and her brothers, Durwood, Jordan and Herbert Hicks.

She is survived by her children Rhonda Vosmus of Portland, Rick Johnson (Shirley Passalaqua) of Sabattus, and John Johnson (Lori) of Durham; her sisters Zelma Witham of Fairfield, Calif., Betty Clark of Lewiston, Eileen Lothrop of Chaumont, N.Y., and brother Harold Wilbur Jr., of Woodstock, Maine. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service for immediate family only in Durham. You may offer your condolences and share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.

If you would like to make a donation in Linda’s honor, please consider:

Durham Congregational Church

c/o Julie Wagner

39 Aurora Dr.

Durham, ME 04222

