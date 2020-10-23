Barbara “Penny” Barabe 1944 – 2020 GEORGETOWN – Penny, 76, of Seguinland Road, died on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Penny was born, Barbara Reid Knight, in Cambridge, Mass. on Aug. 11, 1944, to Elizabeth Carrerio and Lawrence Knight. Penny was educated in Chatham, Mass. and graduated in 1962 from Chatham High School. She continued her education at the Woburn Business School. Growing up, Penny spent her summers at her grandmother’s picturesque, Georgetown house, wandering its gardens and playing along the shore of Harmon’s Harbor near Reid State Park. Reid State Park was a gift to the State of Maine by her great-grandfather in 1946. In 1963, she met Paul and they married in 1964. Penny and Paul had three boys and lived in Massachusetts until 1977 when they moved to Georgetown. Penny was always generous with her time especially when it came to her community, such as the school board and the Georgetown Fire Department Auxiliary. One of her favorite community activities was the Georgetown Fire Department’s annual auction where she was an enthusiastic bidder. To say Penny was a great cook, would be an understatement. Over the years, Penny worked at Grey Havens Inn, the Georgetown Fisherman’s Co-Op on the Five Islands dock, and co-owned Island Caterers. She served many people, all of whom will miss her culinary delights. Penny never really retired, becoming an innkeeper in 2002 where she welcomed patrons to her late great-grandfather’s historic home, The Mooring Bed and Breakfast. Penny was predeceased by her mother and father; and her sister, Faith Buckley. Penny is survived by her husband, Paul Barabe of Georgetown; her son, Scott Barabe and his wife Jeannie of Topsham; her son, Todd Barabe, his wife Karen and their children Reid and Anna of Georgetown; her son, Jason Barabe of Georgetown; her brother, Robert Buckley and his wife Janet of Pocasset, Mass.; an aunt, Penny’s namesake, Barbara Antoni of Orange, Conn.; and a cousin, Linda Dapp. Arrangements made by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . There will be a burial ceremony and a celebration of life in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Georgetown Fire Dept. P.O. Box 199 Georgetown, ME 04548 are preferred.

