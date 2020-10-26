In both the national and local press in recent months, there have been passing references made to the challenges faced by teachers during this pandemic. But not enough. Not nearly enough.

Speaking as a former teacher, I can say that teaching is a wonderful and rewarding profession. But even under the best of circumstances, it is taxing in ways that few non-teachers can fully appreciate. These are not the best of circumstances.

As the first six weeks of this school year have unfolded here in Falmouth, I find myself standing in awe at the level of commitment and professionalism and compassion shown by teachers at every grade level. Whether it’s mindfulness with second-graders or thoughtfully adapted curricula at the high school, I am witnessing teachers devote extraordinary energy to navigate limitations of technology, time, and space to show their students how much they care – not only about their education, but the personal well-being of each and every one of them.

Given these challenges, I’m increasingly concerned by the heightened level of stress at which teachers are having to operate – not just dealing with all of the new logistics of a hybrid schedule, remote learners and CDC guidelines, but also the tacit expectation that they will do so with persistent positivity. The toll is likely to be both physical and emotional.

So, as we parents of school-age kids navigate our own sets of challenges caused by this unprecedented situation, let’s find ways to support teachers (and school staff, in general). They are always essential; right now, they are nothing short of extraordinary.

Ogden Morse

Falmouth

