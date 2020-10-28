PORTLAND/DAIGLE – Wayne Daigle, 55, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at a Portland health care facility. He was born in Fort Kent on September 10, 1965 the son of Claude and Noella (Gaudreau) Daigle. Wayne enjoyed watching horse racing, NASCAR and football, especially the Washington Redskins to which he was a loyal fan. He was fortunate to see much of the country through his work in construction and driving truck. He loved to talk about all the places he had been. One of his favorite places was the Fish River Falls in Fort Kent, Maine.

Wayne leaves behind his mother Noella of Daigle, Maine; three sisters: Linda Hicks and her husband Bruno of Dalton, Georgia, Cindy Wilson of Vernon, Connecticut and Lori Daigle and her partner Jeffrey White of Vassalboro, Maine; four brothers: Claude and his partner Rebecca Alderman of Louisville, Kentucky, Mark of Lake Alfred, Florida, Michael of Bangor, Maine and Larry also from Lake Alfred, Florida. Wayne also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Wayne is predeceased by his father, Claude.

Wayne resided at the Barron Center in Portland, Maine for approximately 14 years. Our family wishes to express our sincerest appreciation to the Barron Center staff who became Wayne’s extended family. We are thankful that Wayne received the highest quality of supportive care, respect for his dignity and attention to quality of life as a patient, and of course, for their shared laughter. We truly owe the Barron Center staff a debt of gratitude.

An internment at Holy Family Cemetery in Daigle, Maine and life celebration is planned for the summer 2021.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in the form of a check addressed to the Barron Center in memory of Wayne Daigle may be sent to: The Barron Center, Attn: Sarah Nute, 1145 Brighton Avenue, Portland, ME 04102. Alternatively, a donation may be made to the Greater New England Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.

