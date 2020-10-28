SCARBOROUGH – Roger C. Nason, 60, longtime Standish resident, died following complications of a devastating stroke. He was born in Portland, the fourth of seven children to Harry Bertram Nason and Judith Alice Davis, growing up in Scarborough and Gorham, and graduating from Gorham High School in 1978.Roger inherited his father’s amazing mechanical acumen at an early age, working on engines, setting up racecars, demonstrating a proficiency in all manner of construction and fabrication, and using his trouble-shooting skills for the benefit of all he worked for. He also was fearless, possessing the Nason independence and daredevil spirit, working a few years installing microwave and communication equipment hundreds of feet in the air on windblown towers across the country, then commercial signage before an on the job injury forced early retirement.Roger had a passion for, and relished skydiving, street and trail motorcycling, snowmobiling, and boating.Despite the many injuries Which came with pursuing his need for speed, some serious, he was always nonplussed. Yogi-Berra had nothing on Roger – there are many Rogerisms to share. One of his classic deadpan responses, when asked with horror, “What the heck happened Rog?!” would be to reply:”Most people would have been killed! Naturally, I escaped unharmed.”Roger was fierce advocate for his and your second-amendment rights. A hunter, not for sport but for food, he was an early environmentalist. Often teasing how easy and tempting it would be to be to “go off the grid”; to no one’s surprise then, he enjoyed for his last years summering atFarnily and Friends campground in Sebago, requesting the site all to the very back and highest point of the park, where he held court. An avid NASCAR fan, he took pleasure at attending multiple races at its most storied tracks, where he met many of his favorite racing legends, and treasured his racing memorabilia.Roger was very private, concerned much more about nurturing good friendships than acquiring Likes. At his bedside, he was aware that immediate family were with him, and aware and understanding, despite his tremendous cerebral injury, that only COVID laws prevented scores of well-wishers desirous to visit and love him back to health, from over-running the excellent staff at the Gosnell House.He is survived by his oldest brother, Steve, and nephew Steve, nieces Stephanie, Stacy, and Sabrina, and their families, Brother Jeff and sister-in-law, Kristin, and nephew Matt and family, brother Scott and his Partner Mickey, and sister Karen, brother-in-law Frank, and nephew Zillian. In addition, he is survived by many wonderful maternal and paternal cousins and lifelong friends.A celebration of his life will be held at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton, Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. Please be mindful of social distancing precautions.

