Stay safe on Halloween
Residents can stay safe and still have fun on Halloween this year. Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak reports two local churches are hosting drive-thru events from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
LifeChurch will host a Trick or Trunk in the Baxter Memorial Library parking lot, 75 South St. To register and for more information, go to lifechurchmaine.org.
Summit Church’s Trunk or Treat will be held at Gorham Middle School, 106 Weeks Road. Go to the church’s Facebook page to register for that event.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Oct. 22 that the U.S. public debt was $27,084,374,495,610.87.
