Election Day closures

Several departments and offices at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, will be closed on Election Day, Nov. 3.

They include the offices for the transfer station, selectmen, general assistance, building inspector, plumbing inspector, code enforcement, Planning Board, Board of Appeals, town treasurer, payroll and accounts payable.

“These services will be closed to reduce motor vehicle and foot traffic, due to COVID-19 public health concerns,” Town Clerk John Myers said.

Myers reports that the town now has 6,607 registered voters and 2,901 of the registered voters have requested absentee ballots, representing 43.9%.

He said 2,393 absentee ballots, 36.2%, have been returned and accepted.

