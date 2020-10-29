To the editor,

I ask you to join me in supporting Anne Carney, a proven, thoughtful leader, as our District 29 state senator. As a member of the Maine House of Representatives, Anne has demonstrated her commitment to healthcare, education, the economy, and the environment – each an issue of the utmost importance at this critical time for our state.

I was raised by two long-time, well-respected local educators, so I learned the value of strong, equitable education at a young age. Anne shares my family’s commitment to public education, and she recognizes a vital connection between promoting public education and improving the economic wellbeing of all Mainers.

Anne is dedicated to ensuring that all Maine children have access to a valuable educational experience at all levels from pre-school through college. This includes addressing the immediate needs resulting from the impacts of COVID-19 on our teachers and students by advocating for legislation and fiscal policies that will ensure that when it is time, teachers and students can safely return to school full time.

As a state representative, Anne supported programs to address food insecurity, which will improve educational outcomes for students. Anne also co-sponsored the bill that became a law prohibiting public schools from treating students who cannot pay for a meal or owe for meals differently than other students. This ensures that all Maine children receive the same nutritious meal whether they can pay or not and keeps our students on equal footing by safeguarding a basic need.

There is no question that the students and teachers of our community and the state of Maine matter to Anne. A vote for Anne Carney is a vote to support the students and teachers of this state during a time of great challenge.

Katie Hawkins Vail

South Portland

To the editor,

I am filling out my ballot and once again I am frustrated by the fact that South Portland candidates for city councilors are running unopposed. This means that these individuals who are making major decisions on behalf of the people of South Portland do not represent the electorate as much as they represent the only people willing to take on a stressful job, with odd hours and little pay.

You don’t need a background check, or references check. You just need to get signatures and just like that you are making major choices that affects the lives of everyone. This city, and all cities, need to do a better job of making government positions more desirable so that qualified individuals that actually represent the people are incentivized into running. This should also apply for board members as well.

I suggest something crazy. How about we actually pay the most important officials in this city a desirable salary? Who knows, I might even consider running then.

Michael Friedland

South Portland

To the editor,

I am writing to support Jocelyn Leighton for the South Portland City Council. Jocelyn is exactly what we need in local government. She is someone who believes in transparency, honesty, and fairness. Jocelyn will be her own voice, not one who gives in to pressure. Listening, knowing and understanding are her strengths, and she will work hard to use her words to represent the will of the citizens.

Let’s remember that we all vote for all councilors, so we all have a chance to cast our vote for Jocelyn. That’s what I did, without hesitation. I urge you to stand strong and bring needed change to District 1 representation. Vote Jocelyn Leighton for South Portland City Council.

Rosemarie De Angelis

South Portland

