The recently-reorganized South Portland War Veterans’ Memorial Association, it was decided because of the COVID -19 pandemic and the state CDC guidelines, that the city of South Portland would not hold a Veterans’ Day parade.

The South Portland War Veterans’ Memorial Association will, however, hold a short memorial service at the South Portland War Memorial Monument next to Pratt Abbott Cleaners in the Mill Creek Park. The service will be held Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Proper social distancing and masks will be in accordance with state CDC guidelines.

A luncheon will be held at the Stewart P. Morrill American Legion Post 35 after the ceremony. Legion Post 35 is located at 413 Broadway. All are invited to a meal of hot dogs, beef stew, baked beans, chips and beverage. All are invited to attend and have a chance to meet and chat with a veteran.

City relocates finance department

Beginning on Monday Nov. 9, the city of South Portland will relocate the operation of its finance department to the Community Center. The Community Center is located at 21 Nelson Road.

Residents are advised to use the entrance to the Community Center located on Nutter Road. The temporary move will allow us to serve our residents in a more efficient way and allow social distancing measures to continue throughout the winter.

All transactions normally processed at the finance office at city hall will be able to be processed at the new location including real estate and

personal property tax payments, vehicle/boat registrations, sewer user fees, parking tickets, as well as miscellaneous accounts receivable transactions.

Operations out of city hall are expected to resume sometime in the spring of 2021. For more information, email or call Vikki Inman, deputy tax collector, at [email protected] or 207-767-7609.

Freedom Boat Club of Maine opens fourth location

Freedom Boat Club of Maine is expanding once again. Through a new partnership agreement with Sunset Marina, they will open an additional location in South Portland for the 2021 boating season. This will be its fourth location in Maine. The boat share service currently has clubs at Yarmouth Boat Yard on the Royal River in Yarmouth, at Moose Landing Marina in the Sebago Lakes Region in Naples, and at Fore Points Marina in downtown Portland.

“Interest in the boat club has grown exponentially so we wanted to offer our members more options” said Steve Arnold, owner of Yarmouth Boat Yard, Moose Landing Marina, and Freedom Boat Club of Maine, in an email. “Boating is a great way to explore Maine and this new club location will provide our members additional vessels and waterways to enjoy.”

“We are excited to welcome Freedom Boat Club Members to our marina,” said Dan and Elaine Lilley owners of Sunset Marina. “We’re confident they’ll appreciate our convenient location and our full marina amenities which include an onsite restaurant.”

The Sunset Marina location will start out with three vessels, bringing the total fleet size in Maine to 25 new model year boats. All Freedom Boat Club of Maine members will have unlimited access to all fleet vessels at all club locations in the state.

Freedom Boat Club offers an affordable alternative to boat ownership. For more information, visit FreedomBoatClubMaine.com, email [email protected] or call 207-331-5374.

