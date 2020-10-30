240 Strings is opening its new season opener. Cellist of the Portland Piano Trio, Wayne Smith, will perform a live-streamed solo Bach concert on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Smith has appeared with the New Jersey Chamber Music Society, the Ritz Chamber Players, the Manhattan Chamber Players, among others. He has performed with the National Chamber Orchestra, the Manhattan Chamber Orchestra, the Philharmonic of New Jersey, the Princeton Chamber Symphony, and the Heidelberg Castle Festival Orchestra in Heidelberg, Germany, and was a featured soloist on the PBS Series “Musical Encounters.” He gave his recital debut at the Kennedy Center in 1996 to critical acclaim and made his concerto debut at the age of 20 with the Philharmonic of New Jersey. He has recorded and performed with such artists as the Moody Blues, Joe, Richard Smallwood, Anthony Krizan of the Spin Doctors, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Smith completed his undergraduate studies at the Eastman School of Music with Steven Doane and pursued his graduate studies at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst with Astrid Schween.

240 Strings, founded in 2016, cultivates young minds and hearts by providing free classical music education, while building community along the way. To learn more, please visit www.240strings.org or call 207-221-2613.

Check the 240 Strings Facebook page or www.240strings.org for the link to the concert!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: