There was the Toyota Prius hybrid, then Tesla electric models and now one of the latest electric cars to make the news is the Ford Mustang Mach E. Ford has be hosting an across the country tour of its latest edition to the electric car movement, and one of the 70 stops was at Yankee Ford in South Portland, which took place Oct. 21.

“The past and the future collide on the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is inspired by the automaker’s unmistakable pony car and powered exclusively by electricity,” according to Car and Driver magazine.

“Although it shares a name and familiar styling cues with the Mustang,” according to the magazine, “the all-electric crossover otherwise is completely unrelated. With two available battery sizes and either rear- or all-wheel drive, Ford says the Mach-E can provide up to 300 miles of driving range” — along with zero emissions.

According to Car and Driver, “While purists might call an electric Mustang crossover sacrilegious, Ford expects the name and design adaptation to increase interest and help sell copies when the 2021 Mach-E goes on sale in late 2020.”

Interest was definitely raised at the South Portland event.

“I truly enjoyed unveiling the 2021 Mustang Mach E and Yankee Ford already has customers reserving theirs,” Yankee Ford Dealer Principal Bob Esposito said in an email. “Seeing so many visitors showing interest in this AWD all-electric five-door crossover, I have confidence the first all-electric Mustang will be an excellent option for many living in Maine.”

For more information, call at 207-799-5591or visit the website yankeeford.com

