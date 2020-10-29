SOUTH PORTLAND — The 2020 South Portland Christmas Toy Drive is officially on, but organizers are doing it a little differently this year, soliciting gift cards and donations instead of dropping toys off in person.

Maine Roofing, Inc., is producing the ninth annual drive this year in partnership with the South Portland Police Department, South Portland Police Patrolmen’s Association, South Portland Fire Department, South Portland Professional Firefighters Local #1476, South Portland School System, South Portland Community Center, Evelyn’s Tavern, Port Harbor Marine and Peoples United Bank Millcreek.

Liz Darling, business manager at Maine Roofing, said in a release that coronavirus concerns are preventing the traditional toy drop-off and family adoption methods employed in previous years.

“Each year we have provided a new warm coat, boots, hats, mittens and toys to South Portland children in need,” Darling said. “Last year was our biggest year, helping over 260 children. This year we anticipate an even greater need as so many have suffered at the hands of the pandemic.”

Check may be made payable to SPPPA Community Needs Fund and dropped off in person or mailed to the following South Portland addresses: Maine Roofing Inc, 24 Bishop Ave.; South Portland Police Department, 30 Anthoine St.; South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road; Port Harbor Marine, 1 Spring Point Drive; People’s United Bank- Millcreek, 15 Hinckley Drive.

Donors can also contribute online at gofundme.com/f/south-portland-christmas-toydrive. For more information contact Darling at 767-4243, or [email protected]

