PORTLAND – James E. Watkins Jr. of Portland, died peacefully on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020 following a massive stroke. Born in Victoria, Texas on Oct. 31, 1938, he was a son of James E. and Alma Norma (Scott) Watkins Sr. He grew up in the Texas Valley across the Rio Grande from Mexico.

He attended Texas Christian University, where he met his future wife Carolyn Kirkham. After they graduated, he joined the army and was stationed in Germany and Carolyn went to Boston to attend Simmons College and get her master’s in library science.

He returned to Austin, Texas where he entered the University of Texas to earn his doctorate in statistics.

Carolyn came down to visit and they decided the right thing to do was marry. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December of 2019.

Jim worked in administration with the Portland school districts.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Kirkham Watkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Friends of Feral Felines

643 Forest Ave. # A

Portland, ME 04101

