SEBAGO – Maurice Lansing Davies, 90, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020 at Bridgton Hospital.

He was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on Jan. 7, 1930, a son of the late William and Edna (Beust) Davies.

For many years Maurice worked as a self-employed general contractor and later became an insurance appraiser for J.S. Heald in Long Island, N.Y. He was extremely proud of this position and worked on high profile cases such as the World Trade Center Bombing, western wildfires, and the 9/11 scene in New York.

While living in New York, he operated a horse farm and breeding stable. After he moved to Maine, he became an active member of the Sebago Lions Club and worked diligently in fundraising efforts. He also was essential for the construction of the current Sebago Town Hall Building- donating his time and expertise to take the building from plans to fruition.

Maurice enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting; however, fishing was a favorite pastime of his.

He is predeceased by his wife, Nancy; his parents; and all his siblings.

Maurice is survived by his sons, Glenn, Scott, and Joell and his wife Brenda; his girl Friday, Nicole; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A private burial will take place in the spring at the New Sebago Cemetery, Hancock Pond Road, in Sebago.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

