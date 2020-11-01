COLCHESTER, Vt. – Travis Roy, 45, of North Yarmouth Academy, Tabor Academy, Boston University, the greater Hockey community, champion of survivors of spinal cord injuries, and greater New England, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Vermont.After Travis suffered a spinal cord injury 25 years ago this month, 11 seconds into his first shift on the ice as a Boston Terrier, he transformed his life, finding new purpose. Travis was an exceptional motivational speaker, inspiring thousands of kids though his talks at schools and countless others through his corporate appearances. Travis co-authored his life story “Eleven Seconds” with E.M. Swift before starting the Travis Roy Foundation. After 20 years, the Travis Roy Foundation has helped thousands of people and raised more than $19 million dollars. Travis was a best friend to many and an inspiration to all who knew him. Travis was awarded an honorary doctorate from Boston University, celebrating his life’s work and recognizing his incredible contributions to the world. Travis is survived by his father Lee, his mother Brenda; his sister Tobi and her husband Keith; along with several loving cousins in Colchester Vt. He has three nieces, Liv, Sophie and Finley and a nephew Grady, currently attending BU. Travis wrote a speech his senior year at Tabor, listing his 10 rules of life. Number eight was “the only lesson he didn’t have to learn. Family is one thing I always knew about.” Travis will be missed by many, but none more than his loving, extended family. Due to COVID-19, a service will be planned at a more appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Travis Roy Foundation (www.travisroyfoundation.org).

