PORTLAND – Susan Nolan Bolster, 48, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after living with Stage 4 cancer for nearly 11 years.

She was born Dec. 11, 1971 in Cranston, R.I., daughter of William and Nancy Lukasiewicz.

A proud graduate of Lincoln School in Providence, she went on to get her B.A. in Art from the University of Vermont.

She re-met her future husband, Jay Bolster, in 1995 and they started dating in 1996. The two were childhood friends and sailed together at the Barrington Yacht Club.

They wed in September 2000 and moved to California, where Susan was the operations manager for Dialpad, Inc. Their time in California was filled with adventures: camping, hiking, wine country, and exploring from San Francisco to San Diego.

She loved live music, going to concerts, and weekly Grateful Dead cover band sessions. In 2016 she was lucky enough to go to Mexico to see Phish play a three-day concert, a favorite from her time in Vermont.

In 2003, the couple drove cross-country to Portland, Maine. Susan became the operations manager for Pioneer Telephone until becoming a Mom in February 2006.

Her children were her greatest love and she was an excellent mother. She continued her art all her life, whether it was pottery, painting, photography, or mixed media. She was also a big fan of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, and the newer Father of the Bride.

After her diagnosis in January 2010, she realized she had limited time, barely expecting to last more than a year or two. She put all her energy into her kids and staying healthy. In November 2011, her younger daughter was diagnosed with cancer as well. Susan spent the next four years doing what she could to make sure both girls were loved and taken care of, even when she did not feel well herself.

She inspired joy and creativity in her children and in all that knew her. Her happiness and strength were abundant. She is missed terribly.

She was predeceased by her father, William C. Lukasiewicz (2015); and her daughter, Hope Juliet Bolster (2015).

Susan is survived by her husband, Jay; daughter, Quinn; brothers, Bill and Paul; and her mother, Nancy.

As travel is very limited right now, services will be held next summer. Susan’s favorite place in the world was the beach and we hope to honor that and her memory soon. Online condolences can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Colorectal Cancer Alliance or the Jimmy Fund, and be excellent to each other.

Guest Book