Music

Nov. 6

Virtual Concert: Faculty Concert Series – Gary Wittner & The Faculty Jazz Ensemble Play Thelonious Monk, 8-10 p.m., presented by USM School of Music. $10. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/events for more information and tickets.

Dec. 4

2020 Winter Gala, USM School of Music, 5:30-8 p.m., virtual concert. $50. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/2020-winter-gala for more information and tickets.

Art

“Mother Earth,” exhibit on display Oct. 9 through Nov. 6 at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Featured in the third Thursday Art Mart video, airing on the gallery’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. See the exhibit in person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 647-2787, gallery302.com.

