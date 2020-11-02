Outdoor Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Anthony’s of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. White elephant tent, baked goods, jewelry, books and puzzles, 50/50, money raffle, crafters tables, food and much more. Kitchen tent will include hotdogs, hamburgers, clamcakes, chili, baked beans, hot and cold drinks, and more. Fair will also have s’mores for the kids. New this year, tables have been rented to crafters and others. To keep everyone safe face masks, social distancing and sanitizing will be required. Rain date will be Nov. 8.
