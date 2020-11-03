MID COAST HOSPITAL

Carina Helene Guzman-Bass, born Oct. 24 to Delia O. and Anneliese Joy Guzman-Bass of Brunswick. Grandparents are Jean and Brenden Bass of Brunswick and Lucia and Baldemar Guzman of San Antonio, Texas.

Grayson Robert Wiswell, born Oct. 26 to Samuel James and Hannah Marie (Miller) Wiswell of West Gardiner. Grandparents are Paul Miller and Dave Selmer of Saco, Susan Miller-Barrows of Augusta, Robert Wiswell and Shelly Brown of Orland, and Katherine and Bob Frizzle of Richmond.

ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Madeline Rose Manaham-Makley, born Oct. 23 to Emily and William Manahan-Makley of Auburn. Grandparents are Patty and Joe Makley of West Paris, Matt Manahan and Ann Trask of Cumberland, and Kelly Flanagan and Heather Peters of Portland.

Easton Shane Cote, born Oct. 19 to Devin Cote and Jillian Sawyer of Poland. Grandparents are Jennifer Edwards Smith and Corey Smith of Poland and Tim Cote and Teah Reed of Gray. Great-grandparents are Juanita Edwards and Herbert Edwards, Sr. of Poland and May Seiben and Michael Seiben of Windham.

