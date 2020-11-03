PORTLAND – Elizabeth Ann Murray, 81, of Portland, died Friday Oct. 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. Born in New York, she was a daughter of George F. and Florence M. (Jones) Bauscher, Sr.

For many years she worked for the Journal News in Nyack, N.Y.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Jon A. Murray in 2003.

Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Donna Spencer and her husband Rick, Deborah Sullinger and her husband Jeffrey, stepson Justin Murray; and grandchildren KC, Adam, Jenn, Sarah, and Michael; as well as great-grandchildren Jacey, Stella, and Lincoln. She is also survived by partner Bud Quinn.

The family would like to thank Northern Light Home Care & Hospice for the compassionate care they provided their mother.

A private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery. To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Murray family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations maybe made to:

Northern Light Health

50 Foden Rs.

South Portland, ME 04106

