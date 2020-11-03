Nadine Estes Bailey 1952 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Nadine Estes Bailey, born to Zane And Catherine Estes on Jan. 27, 1952, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020 with her loving and devoted husband, Scott Bailey, by her side. Nadine grew up in Harpswell and graduated from Brunswick High School and Beauty School. Nadine worked at many local businesses and home health care. Nadine happily married Scott Bailey on June 22, 1988 on Orr’s Island. Nadine was predeceased by her parents; her brother Peter; and other family members. Nadine leaves behind he husband Scott, her brothers Vaughn and Zane; her sons Scott and Zeke; other members of the Bailey family and many great friends. May You Rest in Loving Peace, Nadine. Services will be private. Thank you to everyone for your wonderful and dedicated care. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

