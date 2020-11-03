CAPE ELIZABETH – Patrice Anne (Chalker) Maynard, of Cape Elizabeth, beloved mother of Maria Lynne Scandizzo, passed away peacefully after a brief illness in the early morning of Oct. 16, 2020, under the watchful eye of her big sister. She was 68 years old.

Born in Portland in 1952, daughter of the late Ina (Nardicchio) and Joseph Chalker, Patrice graduated from Sanford High School and the University of Maine at Orono. She worked in the hematology lab at Maine Medical Center for 40 years.

Remembered by all who loved her for her quick and quiet sense of humor, beautiful red hair, and tenacity for doing things in her own way, Patrice loved the ocean, cats, angels, the adventures she shared with her daughter, and being a grandmother. “Noona” leaves Marco Aurelio, her namesake Ava Patrice, and their father Mariano Scandizzo in Maria’s capable and loving hands. More than anything, Patrice wanted her daughter to live a life unbound by anyone’s rules but her own, to seek out and discover joy down any path however unconventional, and to find her way back to Maine when her heart cried out for home. The great joy in Patrice’s life was witnessing her daughter do all of those things.

We, Patrice’s family, in writing this brief memorial of her life, recognize that home means many things to many people. Patrice found her home in these last few months of her life in the company and conversations, laughter and tears, of those who loved her so very much. She would want us, in remembering her, to embrace one another, to talk openly and honestly, giggle over shared secrets, and celebrate life.

She leaves behind her sister, Carol Chalker and nieces, nephews and cousins who all wish they had more time with her, but are so grateful for the gift of that one last October family get-together, a tradition too long neglected.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Those who would like to remember Patrice by making a donation, please consider giving blood if you are able. Monetary donations may also be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or to the Dempsey Center in Lewiston.

We would also humbly ask you to think of her at Two Lights State Park, at the top of Mt. Battie, and any place you catch in the wind a

taste of freedom.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous