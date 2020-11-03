Doris A. Steele 1935 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Doris A. Steele, 85, of Brunswick, formerly of West Bath, died peacefully on Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020 at the Senior Health Center in Brunswick Maine. Dottie was born in Bath on May 7, 1935, the daughter of George and Doris Alexander. She was educated in Bath schools. On Oct. 25, 1969, Dottie married Goodwin S. Steele. Goodie and Dottie spent their 52 years together in the Bath area and at their home on the New Meadows river in West Bath. In her early years, Dottie worked at Longley’s restaurant and Mikelsky’s furniture store in Bath. In July of 1969 Dottie joined Bath Iron Works as a general clerk in the Estimating department and soon moved to the Procurement division where she spent the next 26 years, retiring as a Project Manager and Steel buyer in 1995. After retiring from BIW, Dottie worked at Senior Spectrum as the Meals on Wheels coordinator. In her retirement, Dottie enjoyed spending time with her family, playing the piano and reading. The most memorable events that the family recalls were the variety shows at the West Bath Grange, piano sing-along sessions with friends at home, picnics on Morse’s River in Phippsburg and Christmas get-togethers. Dottie was a fantastic cook, able to feed a crowd on a moment’s notice with apparent ease. Her signature lasagna and blueberry pies will be missed the most. Dottie was predeceased by her parents and her brother George Alexander of Bath. She is survived by her husband, Goodie; and by five loving sons, Stephen Costedio and wife Sharon of Rotonda, Fla., James Costedio and his life partner Julie Ellis of Dexter, Maine, Mark Patterson and wife Laura of Big Rock, Tenn., Matthew Patterson and wife Susan of Woolwich, Maine and by Jeffrey Patterson and wife Lise of Lewiston, Maine. Dottie also leaves behind ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A family burial service will be conducted in the spring of 2021 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

