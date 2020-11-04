STANDISH – Marlene C. Sargent, 85, of Watchic Lake went to be with the love of her

life, her husband Jim, on Nov. 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with Dementia. She was born on Dec. 22, 1934 to Herman F. Cook and Delma (Comeau) Cook.

After graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School she moved to Washington D.C. to accept a job at the Pentagon. In 1953, she married the love of her life James. Jim was serving in the Air Force and they spent the next 26 years going wherever the Air Force stationed them. Their favorite tour by far was their deployment to Alaska’s

Elmendorf Air Force base where they spent six years.

Upon Jim’s retirement, they came back to Maine to their “little piece of heaven” on Watchic Lake. They spent their retirement traveling, wintering in Florida, and enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marlene is predeceased by her husband, James Sargent; and her sister, Rita Huff.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Cook of Herman; her daughters, Deborah Smith and Diane Perry and her husband Thomas of Standish; her grandchildren, Jen Perry of Standish and Miranda Perry-Goozey of Limington. She is also survived by her beautiful great-grandchildren, Rhiannon, Tessa and Drake.

A celebration of life will be held for her the summer of 2021 for her family and friends at Watchic Lake.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Scarborough

for the love, care and dignity they gave her in her final days.

