PORTER – Betty L. DuBois passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 31, 2020 at the age of 77.

Betty grew up in Portland, graduating from Portland High School in 1961. During high school and college she worked part time at Day’s Jewelry Store. She went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from Eastern Nazarene College in 1965 and Gorham State Teachers College (now USM) in 1969, respectively.

Betty would proudly recite that she taught in the Portland Public Schools for 31 years, nine months, and 28 days. Her first teaching position was at Presumpscot Elementary School, where she taught 2nd grade from 1965 to 1971. She also taught at Reed Elementary School for three years and spent the rest of her career as a 3rd grade teacher at Riverton Elementary School. In addition to teaching, Betty also co-owned and operated This N That craft store in Windham for 10 years with her husband Andy and waitressed during the summers at Yankee Steamer restaurant.

In retirement, Betty and Andy purchased a fifth-wheel trailer and spent several years as snowbirds traveling between Fort Summit Camping Resort in Davenport, Fla., and Maine. Later they bought a home in the Swiss Village retirement community in Winter Haven, Fla., where they were both active members of the community. Betty enjoyed attending dinner-dances, playing bingo and card bingo, going to ladies’ luncheons, doing genealogies, and watching Judge Judy. When she was no longer able to live by herself, Betty returned to Maine to the loving care of her son, John and his wife, Kim.

Betty is survived by her son, Dr. John DuBois, his wife Kim DuBois, and daughters Jennah and Jaden Bickford of Porter; and her daughter Lori DuBois and her husband Charles Prescott of Williamstown, Mass. Other survivors include her twin sister, Sara Littlefield of Portland, and eldest sister, Emily Legare of Hartland. She also had a close relationship with her niece, Deborah Glanville, husband Mark, and children Kristina and Zachary Glanville.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, Andrew DuBois; and brother, Edgar Glassford.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sentry Hill at York Harbor and Beacon Hospice for their care in Betty’s final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A graveside committal service will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. For those who cannot attend the services both will be live streamed. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com where you can view Betty’s tribute page, sign her online guestbook, and access the link to join the live streaming of the services. The stream will start at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Betty’s memory to the

Alzheimer’s Association

(https://www.alz.org).

