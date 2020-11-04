ARUNDEL – Helen M. Palmer, 87, of Arundel, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 2, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Helen was born April 20, 1933 in Laconia, N.H., the daughter of Leslie Amadon, who raised her and her siblings as a single father in a time that was not common to do so. A hard worker, Helen began her working career with the former Kesslen Shoe Co. and Kent Cleaners, and for many years worked on local hotels in Kennebunk and Wells as a head housekeeper, before joining the Kennebunk Nursing Home in the same capacity. She also delivered the Journal Tribune for many years in the Arundel and Kennebunk area. Helen loved to watch NASCAR, cheering on Jeff Gordon, and was so happy to have met him when she attended a race at New Hampshire International Speedway. Closer to home, she enjoyed playing bingo and word search puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her siblings, Leslie Jr., John, Aaron and Iris. Survivors include her husband, Michael Palmer of Arundel; sons, Steven Harriman of Saco, Robert Harriman of Saco, stepson, Mike Palmer of Sanford, daughters Shannon Staples and her husband Stephen of Arundel, Carol Cote and Cindy Tufts, both of Biddeford; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a lifelong friend, Michael McAuliffe. A private graveside service will be held at the family lot in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk. A public celebration of her life will be held next spring, hopefully when COVID-19 restrictions are not necessary. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Helen’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to theAlzheimer’s Association,225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17Chicago, IL 60601

