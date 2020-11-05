Nov. 8, 1995

Westbrook’s Planning Board is in a hot battle with Duck Pond Corner neighbors over a proposed auction house and function hall the board OK’d Oct. 24. The neighbors are now taking the board to court. They fear noise, lights, late hours, liquor, many more cars, dust and vandalism. A key figure in the dispute is William Gowen, who sold his home in May to Dirk and Elizabeth Faegre and now is selling the land behind it for the party hall. Faegre has become the leader of the opponents. The developer of the hall is Gerard Giguere Jr.

Seeking more information, the Gorham Planning Board has also delayed a final decision on a controversial proposal, a winter sludge storage facility near Fort Hill. The board will take it up again Nov. 20.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Nov. 2, 1960, that Joan Burnham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Laurel Burnham of Gorham, had returned to the University of Vermont after visiting her parents. In Westbrook, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Philippe celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

Westbrook High School’s Blue Blazes varsity football team finished with a regular season record of four wins and four losses this year – it’s first non-losing season in more than 20 years. And Westbrook did it with a team that included 13 freshmen, 11 sophomores and juniors, and nine seniors.

The Haunted Hayrides contest for best Halloween decorations on houses in the West Gorham neighborhood ended in four ties. First were the Levesque family, Route 25, and the Allen family, Rust Road, winning $150 prizes. Second, the Kakitis and Anderson families, $75. Third, the Watson and and Frank families, $50. The Hoyt and Paxson families won $25 for honorable mention.

Nov. 9, 2005

Westbrook voters reelected incumbent Mayor Bruce Chuluda over outgoing City Council President Jim Violette Tuesday by just a little more than 200 votes. City residents also voted against overturning a law enacted to protect gays and lesbians from discrimination. In Gorham, voters reelected Michael Phinney and Jane Willett to their seats on the Town Council.

Christmas is coming and Cpts. Frank and Melissa Nataluk at the Salvation Army River of Life at 11 Bridge St., Westbrook, are gearing up for the holidays. They are looking for volunteers to stand by their famous red kettles from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24. People can volunteer whatever hours are convenient. The Salvation Army’s River of Life Café is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24.

New England’s premier cast iron stove, insert and fireplace manufacturer, Jotul North America, plans to expand its plant in Gorham to include sheet metal fabrication. In the first quarter of 2006, Jotul plans to invest $1.2 million into equipment, plus another $500,000 over the next three years. The expansion will add eight to 12 jobs.

The sixth annual Festival of Feet will take place at the Center of Movement School of Performing Arts in Gorham this weekend. The tap dance extravaganza, called “A Celebration of Rhythm and Sound,” will be held Nov. 12 and 13 at the school.

