Free Thanksgiving meals to go

Volunteers at Mister Bagel in Gorham will provide free Thanksgiving meals again this year but there will not be in-house seating.

Meals will be available to be picked up or delivered on Nov. 26. To make reservations for meals, call Roxanne Hanscom Moody at 839-4516

or email [email protected]

Moody said extra safety precautions will be in place this year in preparing meals. The meals are free but donations will be accepted for the Gorham Ecumenical Food Pantry.

Last year, Moody said they served up 108 meals, 17 dined in-house, 19 were pickups and 72 were delivered. Donations accounted for $1,400.

Thirty volunteers cooked, delivered and set up for Thanksgiving in 2019.

Closed on Veterans Day

Municipal center offices and Baxter Memorial Library will closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Oct. 29 that the U.S. public debt was $27,169,498,275,690.70.

