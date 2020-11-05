John Codman, Jr., 91, of Kennebunkport, formerly of Boston, died Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Boston on June 8, 1929, the son of John, Sr., and Anna (Balch-Wheelwright) Codman. John was a graduate of Milton Academy, and earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Boston University.

In 1972 John founded John Codman, Jr., Associates in Boston, specializing in property management. He was well known and highly regarded in Boston real estate circles, and never really retired. In Maine, he owned and operated Cabot Cove Cottages in Kennebunkport for many years with his partner Susan Clark.

In his free time, John enjoyed golf, gardening, and walking. He was a phenomenal tennis player in his youth and enjoyed playing with friends and family. John had a great ear for music, especially Big Band. He was a patron of the arts, and thoroughly enjoyed theater. During his school days, he performed in both theatre and vocal arts. His most favorite thing to do was spend time at Squam Lake, New Hampshire with his family. So many wonderful memories. In his later years, he volunteered at both Habitat for Humanity, and at local hospitals.

John is survived by four children, John Codman III of Ossining, New York, William Codman of Boston, Fernand Belmonte of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and his daughter, Jane Davies of New Zealand; his sister, Elizabeth Codman High of Virginia; four grandchildren, Lyle and Emma Codman, Kate and Kyla Davies.

Public service in June 2021, in Boston.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: Habitat for Humanity-York County, PO Box 267, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

