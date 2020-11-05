Arrests/Summonses

Arrest and summonses were not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.

Fire calls:

10/27 at 2:08 a.m. Water or steam leak on Sawyer (street or road not given).

10/27 at 8:11 a.m. Other service call at Bug Light Park.

10/27 at 10:01 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

10/27 at 2:28 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Clemons Street.

10/27 at 4:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Ocean House (street or road not given).

10/27 at 5:31 p.m. Other outside fire on Waterman Drive.

10/28 at 10:00 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

10/28 at 3:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

10/28 at 3:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Cottage Road.

10/29 at 3:39 a.m. Other service call on Broadway.

10/29 at 10:25 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

10/29 at 8:15 p.m. Public service call on Landry Circle.

10/30 at 7:27 a.m. Other service call on McKinley Street.

10/30 at 4:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Maine Mall Road.

10/30 at 5:44 p.m. Other service call on Cumberland Road.

10/30 at 8:55 p.m. False fire alarm on Rollins Way.

10/31 at 9:27 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

10/31 at 10:22 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Willow Street.

10/31 at 2:18 p.m. No incident found at address on Main Street.

10/31 at 3:36 p.m. Unauthorized burn on Maine Mall Road.

10/31 at 6:42 p.m. Smoke or odor removal on Brownstone.

10/31 at 8:09 p.m. Other public service on Hoyt Street.

10/31 at 9:09 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Cumberland Road.

11/1 at 4:02 a.m. False fire alarm on Oakdale Avenue.

11/1 at 7:18 a.m. False fire alarm on Barberry Creek Road.

11/1 at 3:29 p.m. False fire alarm on Cumberland Road.

11/2 at 6:10 a.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

11/2 at 12:39 p.m. Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke on Broadway.

11/2 at 3:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Scarborough Connector.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 48 calls Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

