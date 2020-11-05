Arrests

10/27 at 5:40 p.m. Matthew Ryan Drew, 21, of Scarborough, was arrested on Greenwood Avenue by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/28 at 9:11 a.m. Keshena Octavien, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, was arrested on Southborough Drive by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of engaging in prostitution.

10/28 at 1:05 p.m. Joseph N. Danisinka-Washburn, 41, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of shoplifting.

Summonses:

10/27 at 10:25 a.m. Samuel Howard Spencer, 27, of Windham, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on charges of driving with a license that was suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release.

10/27 at 8:49 p.m. Jodi L. Beeler, 43, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of shoplifting.

10/27 at 10:54 p.m. Kyleen T. Dennison, 34, of Raymond, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of attaching false plates, driving with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

10/28 at 12:22 p.m. Shawn W. Anderson, 46, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a shoplifting charge.

10/29 at 8:48 a.m. Idrees Z. Shaswar, 26, of Portland, was issued a summons on Cummings Road by Sgt. Thomas Chard on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

10/29 at 9:44 a.m. Jason E. Berry, 40, of Saco, was issued a summons on the corner of County Road and Saco Street by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

10/29 at 5:25 p.m. Jeffrey L. Packard, 34, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and two counts of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

10/26 at 11:36 a.m. Assist Gorham.

10/26 at 5:04 p.m. Gas odor on Gorham Road.

10/26 at 6:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Old Colony Lane.

10/27 at 4:08 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/28 at 8:06 a.m. Water flow alarm on Stewart Drive.

10/28 at 5:39 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/28 at 10:01 p.m. Alarm on Snowberry Drive.

10/29 at 5:42 a.m. Odor investigation on Tafley Road.

10/29 at 9:45 a.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

10/29 at 7:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Ryefield Drive.

10/29 at 10:07 p.m. Water flow alarm on Cabela Boulevard.

10/30 at 12:21 a.m. and 11:11 a.m. Odor investigations on Cabela Boulevard.

10/30 at 5:32 a.m. Assist Biddeford.

10/30 at 8:35 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Heritage Lane.

10/30 at Odor investigation on Highland Avenue.

10/31 at 12:33 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

10/31 at 6:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Gallery Boulevard.

11/1 at 12:43 a.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

11/1 at 7:41 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 27 calls Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

