Thank you to Cape Elizabeth Town Clerk Deb Lane and her team of employees and volunteers on a well-run election. This was Deb’s eighth presidential election! I know I speak for many in saying how much we appreciate a job well done. And we are lucky indeed that all across Maine, there are hundreds of dedicated public servants like Deb Lane.
In the run-up to the election, and since Election Day, both parties did a disservice to our democracy with one party talking about voter suppression and the other party talking about problems with mail-in ballots. You would have thought that in the last four years, we suddenly became a corrupt banana republic.
Fortunately, this great big country of ours has thousands of diligent, honest election officials like Deb Lane and her team, and for that I am grateful. Because of them I do not worry about either voter suppression or ballot fraud.
Mary Ann Lynch
Cape Elizabeth
