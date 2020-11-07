SACO – Bernard L. Nadeau, 85, of Saco, passed away Thursday afternoon on Nov. 5, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

He was born in Biddeford on Jan. 12, 1935, a son of Raoul and Egline (Dube) Nadeau. Bernard graduated from St. Louis High School went on to study drafting and pattern making at Wentworth Technical College.

Bernard served his country in the United States Coast Guard as a radar technician. He married his wife Janet Levasseur on Dec. 28, 1957. In 1959, they left Maine for a 30-year career with IBM. Spending 20 of those years in Manchester, N.H., where he raised his family and was involved with local political campaigns, one for mayor and two for United States senators. In 1978, IBM transferred Bernard back to Maine for his last 10 years, retiring in 1989.

Bored with retirement, Bernard opened Pine Acres Driving Range in Biddeford in 1991 and operated for another 10 years.

During retirement, he enjoyed wintering in Florida with his wife Janet. He also liked to golf, woodwork and Rapid Ray hamburgers. He had a love of the outdoors, animals and feeding the birds.

Bernard will be remembered as a quiet and humble man. He will be sadly missed.

Mr. Nadeau was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church.

He was predeceased by three siblings, his sister, Murielle Martin and brothers Gerald “Buddy” Nadeau and Louis Phillip “Phil” Nadeau.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Nadeau; his three children, Denise Bunting and her husband James, Michael Nadeau and his wife Lori and John Nadeau and his wife Karen; eight grandchildren, Mia, Vito, Anthony, Andrew, Natalie, John Tyler, Jacob and Nicole; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Fleurette Lizotte, Lorraine Gagnon and Lucille Charland, her husband Jack; several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service with Liturgy will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Service with follow military honors will be at 12 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Bernard’s memorial page, watch his memorial video or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bernard’s name to

MGFA National Office

290 Turnpike Rd.

Suite 5-315

Westborough, MA 04181

or to myasthenia.org

