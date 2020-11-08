WELLS – Edgar Paul Moore, 80, of Wells, passed away Nov. 4, 2020 after succumbing to a long illness. He was born Feb. 29, 1940 (so according to him he was only 20 years old) in Rochester, N.H. to Elroy G. and Erva L. (Smith) Moore.

Edgar worked for Spencer Press, New England Homes, and the Town of Wells Department of Public Works for over 20 years. He was a kind, generous outdoorsman who loved helping people.

Edgar was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shawna Hilliard; and brother, Rusty.

He is survived by his son, Steven Twombley and his wife Dina of Barrington, N.H.; companion, Susan Freeman of Wells; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews; cousins; and many long-time friends.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Please be advised that current COVID-19 protocols set by the Maine CDC will be followed.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Edgar‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edgar’s name to the

Wells Fire Department,

1563 Post Rd.,

Wells, ME 04090.

