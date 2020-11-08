SARDINIA, N.Y. – Frances S. (Thomes) Gunn, born on Nov. 19, 1921 at her parents’ home on Turner’s Island in South Portland and later of the Town of Tonawanda, N.Y., passed peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020, and was gathered to her kin, at the age of 98, 11 months, and 15 days.

Devoted wife of her late beloved husband “Bill” Louis J. William Gunn; mother of Patricia Jean (Michael) Concannon, William Paul (Pearl), Michael Richard (Donna), Paul Brian (Carol), Robert Louis (Ann), and James Dennis (Susan); grandmother to Patra Kathleen Fernandez, Paula Christine Belles, Daniel Robert Grimm, Christine (Michael) Trolley, Cheryl (James) Cummins, Amanda (Craig) Pataye, Christopher Gunn, Danielle (Addam) Class, Ashley (Josh) Georger, Lindsay (David) Farrell, Sara Gunn, Iain Gunn; great-grandmother to Nicole Fernandez, Cody (Renee) Belles, Casey (Katie) Belles, Alex Grimm, Christopher Trolley, Alexandra Trolley, Nicholas Cummins, Caiden Class, Lilah Class, Adler Class, Vera Georger, Adam Georger, Amelia Georger, Grace Farrell; great-great-grandmother to Zeppelin Belles, Ocean Trolley, Dyzek Trolley, Anastasia Lindley, and Kennedy Belles.

Preceding her in death were her much missed parents, Herbert E. and Irene (Place) Thomes; talented brother, Herbert E. Thomes Jr. and fondly remembered sister, Alice Irene Dube; adored son, William; beloved granddaughter, Patra and grandson, Christopher; sister-in-law, Janet M. Thomes, brother-in-law, John F. Dube, sister-in-law, Patricia E. Sherley, brother-in-law, Jack F. Sherley, brother-in-law, Francis D. E. Gunn, sister-in-law, Rita Jean Gunn, brother-in-law Donald H. Ogilvie; and nephews, William F. Sherley, John Eliot Thomes and David Dube.

Surviving are her sister-in-law, Mary B. Ogilvie; nieces, Sharon, Sheryl, Susan, Gail, Phyllis, Teresa, Linda, Barbara and Martha, nephews, John, Mark, Herbert and Thomas E. in New York and throughout New England.

Frances and Bill met when they were 19, married at 20, endured World War II, and six children, being in love until Bill went to his maker at the age of 83.

Although born into poverty, her spirit soared. She traveled, saw Hawaii, London, Paris, and Tehran, met both the family of the Shah and disciples of the Ayatollah Khomeini, lived through a revolution and witnessed the eruption of volcanoes.

She was the preeminent gardener in whatever neighborhood she lived in. She crocheted by the yard, making each of her children afghans, sweaters and enumerable mittens, which stained our hands blue or red after you made the first snowball. She was the only one who could make a real lemon pie.

She remained throughout her life a daughter of Maine and never pronounced her “Ahs”, loved to return to her home state and share it with us, giving us the best memories of our childhood. She longed to return, but declining health prevented her doing so. She spent many hours looking at her old photos and dreaming. We will all miss her.

In accordance with her last wishes, she was interred next to her husband, Bill, immediately after her passing. Services were held privately. Arrangements by Amigone Funeral Home, Inc. 716-836-6500. Share condolences at http://www.AMIGONE.com

