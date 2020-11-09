Drive-thru bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 14, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church 810 Main St., Westbrook. One pint of pea beans, pint of American chop suey, two red hot dogs, half pint coleslaw, sliced Italian bread, and frosted cake. Single size meals $10,pay at time of pickup. Reservations strongly encouraged; call 854-9157, ext. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday or email [email protected] and include name and phone number. Pickup curbside in Church Street lot. Face masks and social distancing required.

