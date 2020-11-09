Crafters wanted: White Rock Grange, 33 Wilson Road, Gorham, is looking for crafters for a fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Twenty spots available; $20 per 8 foot table. Masks required, COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. Call 892-1875. White Rock Friendship Club will be hosting Christmas craft fair at 34 Wilson Road.

