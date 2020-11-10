WESTBROOK — The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is hosting a self-guided family-friendly field event at Mill Brook Preserve Nov. 14-22.

Hikers are welcome to explore the new bridge on the southern end and the new 2-mile loop trail. Scavenger hunt questions will be posted along the trail and there is a Fairy and Gnome Village where hikers can create homes from nature materials.

The new trail loop includes some steep sections, but can typically be hiked by children age 5 and older. Younger children will have to be carried for short stretches. Hikers should wear bright colors, as bow hunting is currently allowed.

The event is free but registration is required at prlt.org/event-sign-up-mbscav. Registrants will receive in advance of the event the map of the new loop hiking trail with scavenger hunt and trailhead locations.

Participants can send the land trust photos from their adventures to see them shared on social media.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: