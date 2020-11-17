William C. Longley Sr. 1936 – 2020 WOOLWICH – William C. Longley Sr., 84, of West Longley Drive passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Bath on Sept. 29, 1936, a son of Cyrus W. and Annie E. (Chandler) Longley. Bill attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School, Class of 1955. He entered the United States Navy and served for two years. Bill married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret L. Hansom on March 3, 1957. Bill joined the Bath Fire Department call force and served many years with his father and brother and achieved the level of Lieutenant of Engine Four. He was employed at Bath Iron Works for 40 years retiring as a material’s designer. Bill enjoyed spending time on his tractors, bird watching and especially spending time with family and grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He also was an early member of “BOX 19” a group of active and retired firefighters who refurbished old engines to be used in parades. Bill was happiest when he was able to share a story or help others. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret L. Longley in September of 1990; his great-grandson, Gabriel J. Riley; one brother Walter A. Longley, three sisters, Joan R. Brown, Marilyn L. Staling and Diane G. Longley. He is survived by one son, William C. Longley Jr. and his wife Gale Longley of Woolwich, one daughter, Janice L. Brooker and her husband James Brooker Sr. of Woolwich, his longtime friend, Carol Sue Musk of Bath; five grandchildren, Melissa Longley of Woolwich, Abbie Longley of Bath, James Brooker Jr. of Saco, Amy Mcllwain of Gray, Betsy Hunt of Phippsburg; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Burial will be held with friends and family at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital Maine Medical Center Philanthropy Dept. 22 Bramhall St. Portland, 04102 or fundraising.mmc.org/bbch-donate-now

Guest Book