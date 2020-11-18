On Nov. 11, a train bell was ringing at 4:30 a.m. It happens often as does the running of the motor. Excessive train noise is not healthy for people sleeping. Even if we don’t wake up it does disturb our deep sleep.

Additionally, leaving the train motor on disrupts any possible quiet during the day and evening. The motor continues for a long time. Originally, the trains were going to have their motors turned off when at the station for longer than to let passengers on or off. Why aren’t they turning the motor off? I thought that using the new building would resolve the problem. Having continuous sound for a half hour or more in the middle of the night or day has long-term health effects.

This has been going on for years. The lights on the train station building are so bright one can’t see the stars. I thought there is a law about night lighting. The lights are on the side away from the tracks. Yes, there needs to be light but not excessive. During a pandemic it is even more important to protect everyone’s deep peace from mechanical noise and excess light for health reasons. Marji Greenhut,

Brunswick

