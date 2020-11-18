Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the will of the voters is treasonous at worst and grossly hypocritical at best. Rejecting the same ballots for Joe Biden that helped elect Republicans to the Senate is a new low for a president who inflicted more than 20,000 lies upon Americans over the past four years.
This administration’s war on objective reality is the most serious attack on our country since 9/11. Brick by brick, Trump and his enablers have weakened the foundation of our country and besmirched the sanctity of our voting rights. More elected Republicans need to immediately join Susan Collins in congratulating Joe Biden on his legitimate victory and unequivocally informing Trump that his disastrous run as the worst president in history is finally over.
Simultaneously, rational Democrats, independents and Republicans need to find authentic ways to start re-knitting the fabric of our country in the venerable tradition of what is best for all Americans.
Phil Coupe
Cape Elizabeth
