We have been inundated with bad and upsetting news for months now.

In the past the Portland Press Herald would have some articles in the Dispatch section that were light-hearted and funny. I enjoyed the piece several months ago (“Farmer returns prosthetic leg lost by skydiver,” July 29, Page B2) about a skydiver who lost his artificial leg during his jump, but lo and behold a farmer found it and returned his leg!

My favorite was a picture of a woman with a colander on her head for her Bureau of Motor Vehicles photo. It was challenged, but a judge allowed it because she was a Pastafarian, part of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

When these articles come out, they make the bulletin board at my office for everyone to enjoy. I think we all could use a few more stories like this.

William Brink

Sanford

