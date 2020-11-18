We have been inundated with bad and upsetting news for months now.

Farmer Joe Marszalkowski holds a prosthetic leg July 27 that he found July 26 in a soybean field on his farm in West Addison, Vt. The leg was lost by double amputee Chris Marckres while skydiving July 25. Marckres said, “We kind of take for granted sometimes how many truly good people there still are in the world.” Jack Thurston/NECN and NBC10 Boston via AP

In the past the Portland Press Herald would have some articles in the Dispatch section that were light-hearted and funny. I enjoyed the piece several months ago (“Farmer returns prosthetic leg lost by skydiver,” July 29, Page B2) about a skydiver who lost his artificial leg during his jump, but lo and behold a farmer found it and returned his leg!

My favorite was a picture of a woman with a colander on her head for her Bureau of Motor Vehicles photo. It was challenged, but a judge allowed it because she was a Pastafarian, part of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

When these articles come out, they make the bulletin board at my office for everyone to enjoy. I think we all could use a few more stories like this.

William Brink
Sanford

