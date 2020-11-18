We have been inundated with bad and upsetting news for months now.
In the past the Portland Press Herald would have some articles in the Dispatch section that were light-hearted and funny. I enjoyed the piece several months ago (“Farmer returns prosthetic leg lost by skydiver,” July 29, Page B2) about a skydiver who lost his artificial leg during his jump, but lo and behold a farmer found it and returned his leg!
My favorite was a picture of a woman with a colander on her head for her Bureau of Motor Vehicles photo. It was challenged, but a judge allowed it because she was a Pastafarian, part of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
When these articles come out, they make the bulletin board at my office for everyone to enjoy. I think we all could use a few more stories like this.
William Brink
Sanford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Letter: Balentine’s column on biased media shows his own biases
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Want to open Maine? Wear a mask
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Go long for Thanksgiving
-
Schools and Education
Green New Deal for Portland could add $6 million to school renovation costs
-
Editorials
Our View: With COVID cases surging, Congress and Trump are failing the American people
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.