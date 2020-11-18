I received an email from the moderate, independent, bipartisan Senator Susan Collins that has me confused. She asked me to contribute money to an extreme candidate for Senate in Georgia, who is endorsed by a QAnon-supporting Georgia member of Congress.

Collins’ reason was that it was important to keep Mitch McConnell in control as the majority leader. I don’t recall her mentioning before Nov. 3 how important these people were to Maine and how they had Maine values.

I guess I missed that.

Daniel Logan

Freeport

