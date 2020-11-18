I received an email from the moderate, independent, bipartisan Senator Susan Collins that has me confused. She asked me to contribute money to an extreme candidate for Senate in Georgia, who is endorsed by a QAnon-supporting Georgia member of Congress.
Collins’ reason was that it was important to keep Mitch McConnell in control as the majority leader. I don’t recall her mentioning before Nov. 3 how important these people were to Maine and how they had Maine values.
I guess I missed that.
Daniel Logan
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
South Portland Sentry
Letters to the Editor
-
South Portland Sentry
A Window on the Past
-
Kennebunk Post
Letters to the Editor
-
American Journal
Letter: Balentine’s column on biased media shows his own biases
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Want to open Maine? Wear a mask
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.